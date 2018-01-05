Barack Obama And Auxillia Mnangagwa, Both Bought Tomato Edibles For Cameras Cast

By Dorrothy Moyo| ANALYSIS| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia was yesterday attacked over her roadside purchasing of tomatoes in Shamva.

The incident was filmed on camera.

Mrs Mnangagwa was accused of over playing her appearances amid protests that she is being desperate for camera attention.

The development however brought in her supporters arguing that when former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Mitchelle used to do the same no one complained.

In June 2009 after bouncing into office, Obama made a surprise lunchtime stop at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, a fast-food restaurant in Washington, D.C. Obama was then filmed while ordering a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno peppers, and mustard, and placed several other to go orders for his staff. He also ordered a cheeseburger for Brian Williams, the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News.

Wrote one Loveness Mutiti on Twitter, “in any country, this will make the news any day. We have seen Obama eating a burger, and it became news. We saw Ramaphosa buying ANC regalia from vendors, and it became news. What Auxillia is doing is just showing her simplicity! A 1st Lady doing things that you and me take for granted.”

“Even Mitchelle Obama was prominent in charity funding, our own Auxilia must start a strong charity organisation,” wrote another Zimbabwean running under the handler, @mupunzagutu.