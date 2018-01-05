Barack Obama And Auxillia Mnangagwa, Both Bought Tomato Edibles For Cameras Cast

Barack Obama

By Dorrothy Moyo| ANALYSIS| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia was yesterday Analysisattacked over her roadside purchasing of tomatoes in Shamva.

The incident was filmed on camera.

Mrs Mnangagwa was accused of over playing her appearances amid protests that she is being desperate for camera attention.

The development however brought in her supporters arguing that when former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Mitchelle used to do the same no one complained.

In June 2009 after bouncing into office, Obama made a surprise lunchtime stop at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, a fast-food restaurant in Washington, D.C. Obama was then filmed while ordering a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno peppers, and mustard, and placed several other to go orders for his staff. He also ordered a cheeseburger for Brian Williams, the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News.

Wrote one Loveness Mutiti on Twitter, “in any country, this will make the news any day. We have seen Obama eating a burger, and it became news. We saw Ramaphosa buying ANC regalia from vendors, and it became news. What Auxillia is doing is just showing her simplicity! A 1st Lady doing things that you and me take for granted.”

“Even Mitchelle Obama was prominent in charity funding, our own Auxilia must start a strong charity organisation,” wrote another Zimbabwean running under the handler, @mupunzagutu.

  • Munya Shonhai

    The First Lady is doing what First Families are supposed to do and doing what she used to do with no one paying attention. Now that she is a very prominent person, people pay attention and she walks under magnifying glasses all the time. All those criticizing the First Lady are either ignorant or outright haters. It news for ordinary people that such important persons can also buy their supplies from ordinary road side vendors. Some Zimbabweans are becoming unnecessarily haters and oppose for the sake of opposing even good gesture for good intentions. This culture of taking everything personal should not be encouraged in our society. Let’s be able to see good for what it is and inculcate the spirit of love and compassion among our people. Hating brews unnecessary division and torments the soul of the hater. As a people we learn to hate another person because no one is born hating; we can learn to love because love comes naturally to the human species from birth. The creator encourages us to love on another as the human race.

  • Prosper Lozane

    Nothing is wrong, humiliating or degrading out of all our National Mother Mrs Mnangagwa has done yet. She is a humble respectful quite woman whom I believe our own wives can learn from, no hatespeech, no bragging not even ill mannered.
    Fellow Zimbabweans we should learn to adjust our mode of thinking and perceiving, our attitudes have to be corrected from apparent love of deformation and discouragement. Failure to appreciate others only leads to own fiasco. Are we used to complaining and grumbling? Let’s make our own leaders and nation an international wonder by supporting righteous efforts by our own ppl.
    To you Mrs Mnangagwa I say be firm and keep moving straight, your deeds can be the agent of God’s grace abd redemption to our President’s prosperity and good governance. You are so examplery, may our God of heaven answer your prayers as well as ours. Remember if the community fail to see and appreciate your good deeds, God won’t fail to reward one good act.
    I’m proud of my own people.

  • grace Jaivha

    I would have been worried, dai akatanga mbanje, or if it was ED himself achitenga domati, she is a woman for heaven’s sake. does that mean first family haidye matomati. Lets be real.