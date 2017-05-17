BARBOURFIELDS RIOTS: Highlanders Regrets Violence

Staff Reporter | Embarrassed Highlanders Football Club fans are planning to raise funds for the club to pay an anticipated heavy fine for their violent behaviour which led to an abandonment of the Castle Lager Premiership match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The fans are mobilising each other through social media to meet at the Joshua Nkomo statue in the City Centre on Saturday afternoon from where they will march displaying banners and posters apologising to the country’s football fraternity for their behaviour on Sunday.

The march is scheduled to end at the Highlanders Club House in the City where they have agreed that every supporter will pay $1 at the gate to get into the Club House of which all proceeds will be directed to the club to pay the fine.

The fans claim to have asked club Chief Executive Officer Nhlanhla Dube to address them after presenting a petition of supporters seeking for forgiveness and lenience from both Dynamos Football Club and the Premier Soccer League management.

According to the organisers at least ten thousand supporters are expected to attend the event. Dube could not be reached for a comment as he was said to be in a meeting up to the time of publication.

Police in Bulawayo however claimed not to have been notified of the purported gathering and march. The police however said that there was no problem if the fans decide to meet at their club house in their own capacity as long as they do not march in the streets without a police clearance as provided for by the Public Order Security Act POSA.