BARBOURFIELDS VIOLENCE: Military Steps In Warns Hooligans

The Zimbabwe National Army has warned hooligans and clubs that participate in act of violence in the beautiful game of football.

Irked by the mayhem that marred the Premiership showdown between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields on Sunday which resulted in a premature end to the epic Battle of Zimbabwe clash, the Brigadier General Tendai Elliot Dzirutwe said their institution get worried when such incidents occur in the beautiful game of football.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of soccer kits by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), Brig Dzirutwe said,” We also get worried when we sense of hooliganism such as the one that recently took place at Babourfields during the match between Highlanders and Dynamos. It’s not good for our football.”

In his speech, Brig Dzirutwe sounded the warning against hooligans and said the defence forces arm, ZNA, do not condone the act of violence which has got a negative bearing on entertainment.

“As the Zimbabwe National Army we believe in discipline and so as the army we do not condone hooliganism, we do not like such behaviour and we don’t want to see violence. Where should be entertainment let there be entertainment,” he warned.

In return of the charity gesture exhibited by the Chiyangwa led association, the army pledged to support the Harare property mogul in his endeavor to improve the local football standards.

“Let me also take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment to the CAF Nations Cup organising committee, we are very proud of you and we wish you many more successes in that endeavor.

We will continue to support you in your endeavors to shape the game of football in Zimbabwe, in the sub-region and of course in Africa and beyond,” Brig Dzirutwe said.

Meanwhile, after having donated soccer kits to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Airforce of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Army, Chiyangwa has hinted on creating a football competition specifically for the security sector.

” We have able to get to the police, airforce, prisons and yourselves. If i am not mistaken we are left with the president’s office, which is the CIO. I dont know if that arm of security plays football like you do…And in the security sector we are going to have a proper competition only for you before you join the civilians,” said Chiyangwa. – Sport Brief