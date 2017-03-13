Be Sexy, Cool And Confident – MP Tells Women

WOMEN in business and politics often complain of sexualisation of their brands (images) in the media, where it is actually their sexuality that is often talked about more than their successes.
“To be a woman in politics one has to be courageous because unfortunately there is
the issue of respectability that is expected of you, yet as a woman at times I also want to wake up, put on my tights and go to the shops without worrying about who is taking a picture of me,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.
“I have never bothered as to whether people respect me and so I came with pads and second-hand panties in Parliament. I never plan for the stunts. It came by accident that I was in a salon and women were talking about how life is difficult that they were resorting to buying second-hand underwear and I thought it will be interesting to raise the issue in Parliament.”
“We (women) have all had ‘Stunners’ in our lives and we end up showing our viciousness. I had to end up telling Chinamasa in the National Assembly that I am actually menstruating to force him to remove duty – and what I am saying is that it takes hard work to be doing that, and that is who I am,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.
The MP said it is possible to use one’s feminine side to get things done. She said during her time with the Copac management committee, she managed to use her feminine side to ensure the Constitution included gender issues.
Media specialist Patience Zirima from Media Monitors said women pictures are portrayed by the media as the selling points.
“There is sexualisation of female politicians, and even powerful politicians like Joice Mujuru are sexualised to the extent that everything she says is trivialised. An example are media headlines like Mujuru ready for Tsvangirai romance, which sound as if she is ready to be a junior partner, as well as gives an impression she is preparing a ‘bed’ for him. It does not matter what other things she does, sex is always the highlight,” Zirima said. -Newsday