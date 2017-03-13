Be Sexy, Cool And Confident – MP Tells Women

But, women like MDC legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga and media and brand specialist Thembelihle Khumalo feel women can at times use their feminine nature to advantage.A conversation on overcoming sexualisation of women in business and political spaces by Women Politicians’ Incubator Zimbabwe (Wopiz) and Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU) held in Harare on Thursday saw different powerful women in politics, business and the media discussing how sexualisation of women by the media and advertisers has affected or elevated the brand of some powerful females.Misihairabwi-Mushonga narrated how she has been portrayed as a notorious stunts woman who waves panty pads and second-hand underwear in Parliament.The “stunts” have, however, managed to influence government policy with Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa removing duty on sanitary wear.

“To be a woman in politics one has to be courageous because unfortunately there is

the issue of respectability that is expected of you, yet as a woman at times I also want to wake up, put on my tights and go to the shops without worrying about who is taking a picture of me,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

“I have never bothered as to whether people respect me and so I came with pads and second-hand panties in Parliament. I never plan for the stunts. It came by accident that I was in a salon and women were talking about how life is difficult that they were resorting to buying second-hand underwear and I thought it will be interesting to raise the issue in Parliament.”

She said a good of experiences of what women have gone through will be the tiff between musician Stunner (Desmond Chideme) and his United Kingdom-based former wife, Olinda Chapel. Olinda was criticised even by other women when she opened up about her life with the rapper.

“We (women) have all had ‘Stunners’ in our lives and we end up showing our viciousness. I had to end up telling Chinamasa in the National Assembly that I am actually menstruating to force him to remove duty – and what I am saying is that it takes hard work to be doing that, and that is who I am,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

The MP said it is possible to use one’s feminine side to get things done. She said during her time with the Copac management committee, she managed to use her feminine side to ensure the Constitution included gender issues.

Media specialist Patience Zirima from Media Monitors said women pictures are portrayed by the media as the selling points.

“There is sexualisation of female politicians, and even powerful politicians like Joice Mujuru are sexualised to the extent that everything she says is trivialised. An example are media headlines like Mujuru ready for Tsvangirai romance, which sound as if she is ready to be a junior partner, as well as gives an impression she is preparing a ‘bed’ for him. It does not matter what other things she does, sex is always the highlight,” Zirima said. -Newsday