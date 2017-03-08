Be Wary Of Diaspora “Mashohori” Contesting Flawed Elections Only To Fly Out Leaving Others To Suffer

Patrick Guramatunhu | There are many Zimbabweans in the diaspora who are genuinely interested in seeking meaningful democratic change in Zimbabwe but we must be wary of the few whose only interest is and has always been to feather their own nest. Zimbabwe political discourse is now being dominated by these diaspora political opportunists, the tourist politicians or “Mashohori” (migrant stock), as my Auntie calls them; mudding the political water and confusing the nation.

The blatant vote rigging by Zanu PF has reached the point where boycotting elections is the obvious and logical thing to do as Senator David Coltart readily acknowledged.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” stated Senator Coltart in his book.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

The question then arise: why was this issue not even discussed in the opposition camp?

The pressure to contest the flawed elections regardless came from Mashohori would were converging from all corners of the world ready to muscle in and win a seat on the country’s infamous gravy train. They were not interested in whether the elections were rigged or not as long as they get a seat on the gravy train.

At least 500 Mashohori contested in the various political party primaries and a number went on to contest in the 2013 elections. Those who failed to make it past the primary, flew back to Europe, America or wherever they had come from. As we know the election was rigged and many opposition candidates failed to secure a gravy train seat; triggering yet another wave of diaspora migration to hide and leak their wounds and leaving the local people to deal with the tragic consequences of the rigged elections.

The migrant stock visit Zimbabwe during the rainy season to feed on the locust, lizards or whatever other mussels it can get. At the end of the season they fly back to Europe where they nest and bring up their young leaving the local birds to tough it out during the dry season.

Zimbabwe’s electoral season has gone full cycle and Mashohori are back. Zimbabwe has over 50 registered political parties and, needless to say, many of them have a large contingent of diaspora Zimbabweans, keen to contest the elections regardless of all the electoral flaws. They have formed their own parties because they know their parachute candidate image stinks! By forming their own briefcase parties, they know the competition for seats is not so great.

“Election fever has caught on. There is a tangible expectation in the air for 2018 elections and it appears reforms have all been but forgotten. Rush to register! Says the endless banners,” wrote Vince Musewe in one of his rare insightful observation.

“Register with who and for what is my question.

“If we think numbers will overwhelm Zanu-PF while they are in control of the machinery we must be both stupid and naive. The only election that can be fair is one that is independently administered or one where we the people are involved. ZEC will never deliver a zanupf defeat.

“I will say it again and again. Zanu-PF are poised to win their elections supported by the army the police the cio and the ZEC.”

What Musewe is doing is force those in the opposition camp especially Mashohori to debate the serious issue of vote rigging. What makes the refusal by the diaspora opportunists to discuss vote rigging particularly obnoxious is that many of them are living in countries like USA, Australia and Western Europe, with well establish tradition of holding free and fair elections. These Zimbabweans know Zimbabwe’s elections are but a mockery of what democratic elections should be. These diaspora vultures are pretending not to know what constitute free and fair elections just to win the few seats Zanu PF gives away!

To call these diaspora political opportunists mashohori is being generous, stock perform a useful service to the local people by helping to keep the locust population, that would otherwise destroy the crops, down. The diaspora politicians who continue to contest the flawed elections are vultures who kill and eat the farm animals especially the young and sick ones.

“When they (Zanu PF) win we shall all be in mourning once more and those encouraging a rush to unreformed elections will keep quiet or go into hiding,” concluded Musewe.

We know exactly where many of them are hiding too, back to their diaspora home!

It is incumbent on all thinking Zimbabweans to demand the implementation of all the democratic reforms so we can have free, fair and credible election. Until we hold free and fair elections, this country will never ever get out of the hell-hole President Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs have dragged us into. Whilst still at it, we must hold to account the opposition politicians, especially mashohori, who continue to contest the flawed elections giving illegal Zanu PF regime the legitimacy it does not deserve!