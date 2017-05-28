Beitbridge Gets New Clinic

Beitbridge Rural District Council has partnered the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to construct a clinic in Chabili area under Beitbridge East constituency.

The Zimbabwe National Army is providing labour to build the clinic, which is set to benefit 5 000 people from Ward 3. Beitbridge RDC chief executive officer Mr Peter Moyo said the project, which began in 2013, was nearing completion.

He said so far they had six health centres in Beitbridge East constituency and that they were looking at doubling them. Current facilities, he said, included Shabwe, Tshituripasi, Chaswingo, Makombe, Dite and Tshikwalakwala. “The idea is to have at least two clinics per ward. At the moment we have six and our aim is to reduce the walking distance by villagers of 10km and above to access primary health services,” he said.

“So far we have covered a lot of ground at Chabili with the assistance of IOM, the Zimbabwe National Army, which is providing labour and the Minister of State Security, Cde Kembo Mohadi, who is also the local Member of Parliament for the area”.

Mr Moyo said IOM had mobilised the funds, while other development players contributed other resources. He said the clinic will benefit people from Chabili, Lungowe, Lukange, Lukungwe, Madaulo and those from Headman Tshikwelengwe’s area. “The main structure has been completed with only a few areas left.

“Currently, the workers are finishing up a nurses house and we are happy with the progress on the ground. “As a local authority we are confident that the coming in of this new health centre will go a long way in improving service delivery and the community’s well-being,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the local authority was also open to public private partnerships in infrastructure development. Late last year, another clinic was opened at Mtetengwe, some 40km along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road.

Beitbridge District has an estimated population of 130 000, with over 17 health facilities, including surgeries and the 140-bed referral hospital.- state media