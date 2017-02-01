Andy’s Wife to Bev – “Give Birth, We Will Keep The Baby”

Shyleen Mutandwa | Controversial pole dancer Bev, has made sensational claims that she is pregnant with musician Andy Muridzo’s baby, also taking to social media threatening the musician she will do a ‘Stunner’ on the musician.

In an new twist to the story, Muridzo’s wife Chido Manyange is reported to have said that she is not bothered by Bev’s claim and if true, she would gladly look after the child. “She should give birth and give us the child.

I dealt with this Bev issue last year and I am over it. So anything regarding Bev will not affect me anymore,” she said.

It is further reported that Chido will now going to pick him up after shows to make sure that he does not stray again. Bev has however, threatened in a 30 second video clip going viral on social media to expose Muridzo, with speculation that she might have a sex tape of the two together when they were lovers.