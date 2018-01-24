Billiat, Chungwa Illuminate ABSA Premiership

Terrence Mawawa| Pretoria based ABSA Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to regret their decision to offload Zimbabwean star player Khama Billiat.

The pint sized was on song at the weekend and he blasted home a gem of a goal as Sundowns romped to victory.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Platinum Stars 3-0 to maintain pole position at the summit of the ABSA Premiership standings.

Sundowns have indicated they will not renew Billiat’ s contract at the end of the season.

Dominic Chungwa scored on his debut for Polokwane City as the premiership rookies held highly fancied Orlando Pirates 1-1 at Orlando Stadium.

Chungwa who was lurking in the box took advantage of some sloppy marking by the Buccaneers defenders and coolly slotted the ball beneath the Pirates goalminder’ s diving body.