Bimha Caged 15 Years For Rape

Luckson Bimha (44) of Chidimuro village under chief Chivese has been sentenced to 15 years for raping a 17-year-old girl. Three months of the sentence were wholly suspended.

The accused entered a room where the complainant was sleeping on January 25, 2012, at around 10 pm and raped her.

He thereafter raped the complainant several times and threatened her against disclosing the matter to anyone.

On May 7, the complainant who was in Harare on holiday revealed the matter to her uncle (mother’s brother) of Hatcliff, Harare. The matter was then reported to the Police.- Masvingo Mirror