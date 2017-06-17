Bimha In Court For Raping Own Daughter

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu | A Chivhu man stunned his neighbours and relatives when it was discovered that he had sex with his own daughter on numerous occasions without her consent.

Luckson Bimha(44) of Chidimuro Village under Chief Chivese appeared at Chivhu Magistrates’ Court facing charges of raping his 17-year-old daughter.

The girl, who is a student at a local school, has been referred to counselling following the incestous incident.

The court heard that on January 25, 2012, the girl was sleeping alone in her bedroom .Bimha entered the girl’ s bedroom and allegedly fondled her breasts , unzipped his trousers, ripped apart her undergarments and forcibly had sex with her.

“He shut her mouth with his hands so that she would not scream,” the court heard.

After raping her, he threatened her with consequences if she let it out. The fearful girl complied and did not disclose the matter to anyone.

Bimha raped his daughter several times until April 2017.

On May 7, the girl visited an uncle in Hatcliffe, Harare. She let the cat out of the bag and the concerned uncle alerted Borrowdale police.

The girl was referred to Chivhu Hospital for a medical examination and

Bimha was subsequently arrested.

It was reported that the girl had experienced traumatic conditions through the sexual abuse by her father.

“She is battling to overcome effects of the abuse she suffered,” read a police report.