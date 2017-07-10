Bindura Man Uses Condoms For Sex With Donkey

Takudzwa Tandi (21) of Musana Village under chief Musiiwa is acting possessed as he has been having a sexual relationship with a donkey that he ties down every night to immobilize before having sex with it. Takudzwa admitted buying condoms from a local store and using them on the donkey that is making him go crazy with time.

Around July 1st this year, Takudzwa was caught red handed, having sex with a donkey at around 3:00 am after the donkey owner, Silas Dongo, came out to try and scare off an annoying night owl. Just after the owl took off, the donkey owner heard some weird sounds by the pens and he quickly dashed there. He caught Takudzwa and the donkey in action. Takudzwa tried to run away but his uncle, the donkey owner, recognized him and warned him to stop.

The whole village was awoken by the disturbing story. As Takudzwa’s mum was alerted, she burst into emotional tears as she regretted the demonic spirit attacking his son. “Instead of marrying a real person, he goes for donkeys. Now the whole village calls me the donkey’s mother in law. I wish I had not given birth and this is the only child I have. And that’s what I get!”

The issue was reported to the village head and to the chief who made deliberations and made a finding that Takudzwa was admitting his guilt and was wrong. He has since started going to church. The issue was not escalated further because Takudzwa is the only child and his mother is undergoing terminal illness. More stress could kill her. Takudzwa has however promised to reform and stop abusing the donkey.