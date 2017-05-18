Binga Chief In a Jaw Dropping Mugabe Crusade

Staff Reporter | A Binga Chief is reportedly forcing traditional leaders serving under him to bow before a 2013 election campaign poster of President Robert Mugabe and observe a few minutes of honour before the start of every meeting held at his homestead. It’s believed the Chiefs must see President Mugabe as a god who can deliver them and the people from the forces of dark imperialism. Chiefs have the option to say out loud or mumble their wishes as the Head Chief observes and listens.

Sources very close to some of the Kraalheads and headmen serving under Chief Saba of Binga told ZimEye.com that the old men are extremely terrified at the chief’s behaviour but are afraid to disclose the ill treatment in fear of being victimised by the chief who is a favourite of senior ZANU PF officials within the province.

The sources claim that the chief forces his subjects to bow down before the poster and shower Tonga praises to the President and express their loyalty to him and the ruling ZANU PF. Such a pledge of allegiance have left many wondering as to what’s next.

According to the sources this has been going on for quite sometime dating back to before the 2013 elections where the headmen and kraalheads were being forced to make sure that all their people voted for ZANU PF. The party however went on to lose heavily to the opposition MDCT.