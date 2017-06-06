BIRD FLU: Botswana Bans Zim Poultry

Below is statement by the government of Bostwana stating that it has banned poultry from Zimbabwe.

BOTSWANA BANS IMPORTS OF POULTRY PRODUCTS FROM ZIMBABWE DUE TO OUTBREAK

The Public is informed that an outbreak of Avian INFLUENZA has been reported in Zimbabwe.

As a result, the import of domesticated and wild birds, their products (meat, eggs, feathers etc) and poultry feed from Zimbabwe is banned with immediate effect.

All import permits issued for importing the listed items are cancelled with immediate effect.

The documents are to be returned to the nearest veterinary office.

The public will be updated on this developing situation.