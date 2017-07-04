Bishop Manhanga Confronted By ZimEye | LIVEBLAST

Staff Reporter| Controversial ZANU PF pastor Bishop Trevor Manhanga has once again been confronted by ZimEye.com over his invading of a Rusape farm two weeks ago.

Manhanga who last week claimed he has not been approached by any journalist over the Lesbury farm invasion, was left with egg on face when he admitted the contrary is true. He was then engaged for over 40 minutes when he concurred that of a truth he relies on the police to intimidate and harass people. The full packaged documentary will be screened this week. Below are the excerpts:

BISHOP MANHANGA – LIVE BISHOP MANHANGA – LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, July 2, 2017