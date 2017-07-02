Bishop Manhanga Not Sorry For Violently Kicking White Farmer Out, Shutting Schools And Making Families Suffer

Pastor Destroys School, Farm Bishop Manhanga Shuts Down School, Invades Farm Posted by ZimEye on Friday, June 23, 2017

By Staff Reporter | Tabernacles church leader, Bishop Trevor Manhanga, has admitted to have invaded a farm which was owned by a white commercial farmer and said that there was nothing amiss about the eviction.

Last month the pro-Zanu PF cleric caused the eviction of Robert Smart from Lesbury farm 26 kilometers, South of Rusape, in Manicaland, by armed police and Zanu PF militia.

The Smart family had stayed at the farm for more than eight (8) decades and only to be evicted last month after Bishop Manhanga had claimed that he was “given” the farm by government.

In a bitter statement which was insulting the private press and online publications at the weekend, Bishop Manhanga said he was justified to occupy the farm.

“I am in legal and lawful possession of an offer letter issued on 15th March 2015 to a piece of land measuring 100 hectares of Lesbury Estates in Makoni District,” he said.

“ There are at least two other persons known to me who also have valid offer letters to land on Lesbury Estates, namely the current Chief Tandi (Mr. William Samhungu) and Mr. David Nyakonda. I am not privy to the amount of land that has been offered to them but none of us is in dispute with each other,” Bishop Manhanga said.

The Pro –President Robert Mugabe cleric said, Mr Smart deserved to be evicted because he was “arrogant”.

“ I approached Mr Smart in an orderly and peaceful manner on four occasions between March 2015 and April 2017 seeking a mutually beneficial coexistence but was met with insults, threats of violence, death, and acts of violence, destruction of property and assault,” said Manhanga.

The cleric said there was nothing unusual about the white farmer’s eviction adding that all publications sympathizing with him were puppets of western powers.

“Currently in Zimbabwe there are many people having their property/properties attached by the Messenger of Court or Sheriff of the High Court for various reasons. These people are not resisting the due process of the courts and know what to do if they feel aggrieved by the actions of the court officials. What is so different about Mr. Smart?” said Manhanga.

The eviction of the white farmer, left over 10 000 local villagers who depended on the farmer in terms of employment stranded.

According to the Tandi community where Lesbury farm is situated, Mr Smart was instrumental in developing their area.

They said the white farmer was also repairing local roads as well as incentivizing teachers at local schools.