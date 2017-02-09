Bishop Mutume Dies

By Sydney Barson| The late Roman Catholic Mutare Diocese vicar Bishop Patrick Mutume who passed away Wednesday, has been described as a true fighter for justice and human dignity who brokered talks between President Robert Mugabe and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

He was 73.

Mutume was the auxiliary Bishop of Mutare working alongside Bishop Alexio Muchabaiwa.

“I have had the privilege since last October of meeting with Sekuru Mutume to help him record his memoirs. Since mid-January we were meeting every Tuesday. Yesterday (Tuesday) I got there and he said he was too tired for the interview, so we postponed.

During these interviews I tried to find out what was the central belief that drove him to make social justice the core focus of his ministry. I discovered that it was very very simple: If something is wrong you can’t just sit and watch, you have to do something to fix it. That was his personal calling and mission – to set right what is wrong. He said that mission” said Rev Shirley De wolf of Old Mutare.

Mutume has been applauded for uniting Protestants, Evangelicals, Pentecostals and African initiated churches in the formation of Churches In Manicaland, a loose coalition of churches reflecting on the role of the Church in society.

“Being a Catholic Bishop, many would expect him to be strictly orthodox but he has been an open clergy to all.

Bishop Mutume has been an image of what the gospel of Christ teaches us “That they may all be one” he has been that example of a Catholic Bishop who would gather around him, Protestants, Evangelicals, Pentecostals, African initiated churches and many others from the wide spectrum of the Christian faith.” Said Rev Lloyd Nyarota of the United Methodist Church.

“The thought that humbles many is all about a humble faithful Bishop. Bishop Mutume lived up to the expectation of being sekuru. Most of us as young and naive minister found a place to learn, to be mentored, to be guided and to get wisdom in Bishop Mutume.”

“He had that deep love for the people, love for his country a patriot and a revolutionary. Bishop Mutume stood for justice, equality, human rights and human dignity.

This is a bishop who stood for what was right in the fact colonialism, Rhodesian oppression and struggled with the people all the way to Independence Day. ” Nyarota added.

When the situation in the country deteriorated to its lowest level in 2000 Bishop Mutume was one who could not sit and watch hence the founding of Churches in Manicaland.

He was also a leader among the three bishops from Manicaland who facilitated dialogue between President Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Bishop Mutume was a man of ACTION. He asked about what we were going to do and when, all the time an issue that needed a response.” said Rev Masango Matimura of the United Baptist Church.

Speaking from the USA where he is currently studying Rev Ngoni Mukarakate said Manicaland has lost a true fighter for justice and a fearless father to all.

Said Mukarakate, “His love and belief in developing leaders was so apparent in the way he contacted himself with pastors and lay people from all walks of life.”

There will be a funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Mutare on Friday and the burial will take place on Saturday at Triashill near Nyanga.

Meanwhile mourners are gathered at number 14 Pasteur Drive, Hospital Hill, Mutare.