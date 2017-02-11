Bishop Mutume Laid To Rest

STUNNER BLASTS OUT THE REAL TRUTH! STUNNER BLASTS OUT THE REAL TRUTH! Delayed …starting at 3.45pm (UK time) Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 11, 2017

Hundreds of people came to bid farewell to the late Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mutare right Reverend Patrick Mumbure Mutume who died on Wednesday after suffering for nine years from a kidney ailment.

He was laid to rest at Trials Hills in Mutasa district.

Many people thronged St Dominic`s High School in Mutare for the church service of the late auxiliary Bishop Mutume before the body was taken to its final resting place at Trials Hills.

A family representative Mr Danford Mumbure said the late bishop was a hard worker and pinnacle of the family, describing him as father to the diocese church in Zimbabwe.

A close friend of the late Reverend Mutume Bishop Sebastian Bakare who worked together with the presiding bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe Bishop Trevor Manhanga and the late bishop in mediating during the 2008 elections which led to the establishment of the global political agreement and the subsequent formation of the inclusive government, spoke about Bishop Mutume’s commitment to peace and justice.

The Zanu PF national secretary for administration Dr Ignatious Chombo who was among the mourners said the late Bishop Mutume understood the essence of peace and described him as a reservoir of knowledge, with the Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene underscoring the need for church to play its part in shaping the nation and ensure that peace is established.

The late Bishop Mutume played a big role during the liberation struggle and was incarcerated for his active political involvement by the Rhodesian government.

He was ordained priesthood and subsequently appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Mutare in 1979 after the expulsion of the bishop of Mutare, the late right Reverend Donal Lamont by the Ian Smith government. – State Media