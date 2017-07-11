Biti Refutes Tsvangirai Snub

VIDEO LOADING…

By Staff Reporter | People’s Democratic Party leader, Tendai Biti has dismissed assertions that he has chickened out of the proposed grand coalition of opposition parties which are grouping against President Robert Mugabe.

Biti on Tuesday held a meeting with his party’s top officials where he engaged them on the 2018 National Assembly representative candidate selection process.

The former MDC-T secretary general is said to be influencin a team of opposition politicians who are opposing the leadership of the proposed grand coalition by his former boss, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Opposition political parties are in the process of selecting one leader who will drive the coalition.

Most of them have endorsed Morgan Tsvangirai for the top post.

However, Biti at the meeting told reporters that walking out of the coalition was not a better option.

“What we have agreed in principal is that we should be able to field a candidate in every position in this country and those candidates have to come from somewhere, so each party has to generate its candidates,” said Biti.

“Remember these positions are so many; we are talking of senatorial seats, house of assembly seats, the provincial governance which Zanu PF has ignored and local authorities. So each party has a duty of generating its own candidates and this does not compromise the ongoing coalition dialogue but it instead strengthens the negotiation process,” he said.

“Our committee on the international relations has started making rounds in the embassies pressing and stressing a point on that reform,” said Biti.

Turning to what the coalition is doing Biti said they have approached the United Nations seeking for the disbandment of ZEC.

“ZEC is a captured institution and as a groping we have made representations that the next election should be run through a conduit of a body put together by the SADC, AU and the UN. The idea that an election can be run through a trusteeship is not new in Zimbabwe,” said Biti.

“In 1980 this country’s election was run through a trusteeship, so we are not asking for a reinvention of a wheel but we are asking for something that has precedents around the globe,” said Biti.