Biti Set For Bulawayo

The former finance minister and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Tendai Biti will be in Bulawayo on Thursday to update members on the progress made in coalition talks and officially launch candidates selection for the 2018 general elections.

The event is set to coincide with Africa Day commemorations and would see the party announce the selection criteria for candidates eyeing council and parliamentary seats.

PDP Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Edwin Ndlovu confirmed the programme yesterday.

“The party will be celebrating Africa Day on May 25 at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre, where our president, Biti will address the state of the country’s economy, issues of the grand coalition and the current political situation,” Ndlovu said.

“PDP will also unveil its shadow councillors for Bulawayo and launch the candidates’ selection for parliamentarians.”

The PDP has joined other opposition parties pushing for electoral reforms ahead of next year’s polls and has also endorsed plans to enter a grand coalition to challenge President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF regime as a bloc.

To date, three opposition leaders — Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T), Joice Mujuru (NPP) and Welshman Ncube (MDC) — have signed memoranda of understanding towards the proposed grand coalition, which is expected to select a single presidential candidate to face Mugabe.-NewsdzeZimbabwe