Biti Shoots Down Tsvangirai Coalition Prospects, Unveils 2018 MP Candidates

By Staff Reporter| In a move which seems to point towards the collapse of a planned grand coalition by opposition political parties against Zanu PF ahead of the next year’s elections, Tendai Biti leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says he will be announcing his candidates to stand for the house of assembly.

The former MDC-T Secretary General, is said to be influencing other political parties to reject Morgan Tsvangirai from leading a planned coalition against Zanu PF.

Tsvangirai has already been endorsed by several parties to the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) as the only suitable candidate to lead the planned coalition.

In a statement Monday, Biti’s PDP said on Tuesday a complete list of his next year’s aspiring MPs and respective constituencies will be announced.

“People‘s Democratic Party President will tomorrow address a seminar of prospective Parliamentary candidates at a closed door venue in Harare.

“The meeting organised by the elections directorate headed by the National Chairperson Lucia Gladys Matibenga will gather members from the 210 constituencies in the country who have been given a provisional green light by the districts subject to confirmation by the General Council,”said PDP.