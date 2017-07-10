BIZARRE: Pythons Roam City, Eat Left Over Sadza, Dodge Park Officials

The mystery surrounding four big pythons at Rukweza Primary School in Nyazura continues to deepen with snakes dodging Zimbabwe National Parks and Wild Life Authority officials, the state media reports.

The four large pythons measuring between three and six metres are giving Rukweza villagers and pupils sleepless nights as they are seen roaming the area in broad daylight and feeding on leftover sadza and bones.

The snakes have left the residents with more questions than answers with some thinking they are not just snakes.

A representative from Zimbabwe National Parks and Wild Life Authority, Luke Njiva confirmed that there have been trying frantically to catch four big snakes

Sekuru Beaven Moyo, the president of Prometra Zimbabwe, an organisation focused on promoting indigenous knowledge systems, said in African society, pythons are not just snakes but represent spirit mediums.

It is every resident’s hope that the big reptiles are captured in time before they attack people.- state media