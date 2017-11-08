Black Russian Says: ZNA Military Coup Can’t Be Ruled Out In Zimbabwe

A Correspondent| The Russian trained former Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa says a military coup cannot be ruled out in Zimbabwe as some members of the Zimbabwe National Army are not happy about the sacking of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Dabengwa, who is also the leader of the opposition Zapu party, said it is likely that most Zimbabweans can back this move as “they are tired of President Robert Mugabe’s rule,” reports VOA.

The former ZIPRA military intelligence supremo who carries the title “Black Russian” said that there could be bloodshed if there was a military coup in the southern African nation that has been ruled by Mr. Mugabe since independence from British rule in 1980. Dabengwa, who was speaking after he launched the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation in Bulawayo, said it’s unfortunate that Zimbabweans believe that a military coup can be the best way of removing the president and his party from power.

His views were echoed by former ZIPRA combatant Retired Colonel Baster Magwizi, who said a coup would fix Zimbabwe’s socio-economic and political problems if the army handed over power to civilians in the shortest possible time through free and fair general elections. ZNA commander General Constantino Chiwenga once told a radio station that the national army’s does not meddle in Zimbabwe’s political processes as it was only interested in ensuring that Zimbabwe’s constitution is respected by those in power. – Agencies/VOA

