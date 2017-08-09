Blessing Mudavanhu Appointed DBSA Director | SOUTH AFRICA LATEST

One of Zimbabwe’s experts at mathematics, Blessing Mudavanhu has been appointed to the Development Bank of South Africa’s board of directors.

Dr Mudavanhu was last week appointed to the post by South Africa’s Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba.

“As the Executive Authority responsible for the DBSA, I am looking forward to working with you to make sure government objectives are met, ” Gigaba told Mudavanhu.

The DBSA has since announced the appointment of the following six new non- executive directors for a term of 3 years with effect from 01 August:

2017:

Ms Zanele Monnakgotla

Mr Lufuno Motsherane

Dr Blessing Mudavanhu

Ms Letlhogonolo Meko

Ms Bulelwa Ndamase

Ms Pinkie Nqeto

“The Directors bring on board the necessary skills and extensive experience in areas of banking, development finance, legal and business,” the announcement read.

It continued, “these skills are imperative in driving the strategy of the bank. Their brief CV’s will be loaded on the DBSA website in due course.”