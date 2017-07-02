Blockbuster Party As Mukanya Turns 72

Shyleen Mtandwa | The renowned Chimurenga music icon, Thomas Mapfumo has turned 72 today. His family had a few surprises for him, most of which he could not disclose.

Speaking on the sidelines at the Chinook Winds Golf and Casino Resort in Lincoln City by the Pacific Ocean where he had lunch with other I-5 Corridor musicians to honor his big day this afternoon, Thomas had a sobering message of encouragement for many.

To the diaspora folks, please remember, we still have Zimbabwe as our roots. That’s our home and that’s our heritage. To those at home, l salute you for holding fort. I always say that governments come and go. Political parties come and go too. Presidents rule and go. But the people stay.

We the people of Zimbabwe are hardworking and focused. We may get disappointed by the system as we experience issues like corruption, economic mismanagement or police abuse of powers as they destroy lives and property using spikes.

We may be denied clean water through poor planning. But all I know is that all the bad things in our lives have their own end date. Nothing stays forever.

The people of Zimbabwe love their country. We are still way better in the region. All we just need is an organized government leadership that really cares for all the people. We must fight to cut the gap between the rich and the poor. Every citizen must enjoy Zimbabwe as a home.

How does it feel for a millionaire splash big money on champagne and imported wines and spirits as kids in the neighborhood sleep hungry? Charity begins at home. We must love one another and do good stuff in the neighborhood. Pick trash, mow the loan, plant a tree. Just do something for the good of the people. Fill that pothole if you can. Save a life.

I love Zimbabwe. Thank you fans for keeping me afloat all these years. There would be no Chimurenga music without the fans. It has been a struggle for our people over the last few years but God is with us. He will save us. Everything is written on God’s diary. Who are we? Time will define where we go and how we get there. It’s the hand of God. Miracles happen. Meanwhile let us love each other and care for our neighbors.