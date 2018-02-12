Blocked Mnangagwa Gukurahundi Commission Hearings Come Back To Life.

By Paul Nyathi

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission inaugural public hearings that were unceremoniously called off at the last minute last week have been rescheduled for next week.

Initially set for two venues Gwanda and Bindura last week, the hearings are this time set to be carried out in ten venues across the country over five days.

The hearings which were set for Monday last week were called off at the last minute when human rights watchdog Zimrights lodged an urgent High Court interdict against the hearings claiming that the commission could not function without a substantial chairman.

Commission chairman Cyril Ndebele died in 2016 and has still not been replaced by the President as per the constitution.

The commission announced in a statement that it will start holding the hearings in Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central on Monday the 19th before proceeding to Bulawayo and Harare the following day.

The commission running in two teams will then proceed to Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West on the 26th of February, Midlands and Mashonaland East on the 28th before winding off with Masvingo and Manicaland on the 3rd of March.

The commission did not give an official statement on how the court ruled on the Zimrights interdict.