Bloodbath in ZANU PF Offices

Staff Reporter | ZANU PF members in Bulawayo are currently brutally beating each other up at the party office in Davies Hall Bulawayo, ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal.

ZimEye.com sources within the party premises report that the offices have been turned into a war zone amongst provincial members who had gathered to do a postmortem of the chaotic 93rd birthday celebrations held for President Robert Mugabe a week ago.

The sources claim that the closed door meeting which started at 11:00am this morning did not last an hour before the members inside the closed room were on each other with fists and boots flying in all directions. The members are reported to have opened the door out of the boardroom with some coming out in full speed fleeing the bloody violence inside.

In a bid to conceal the chaos, security personnel manning the office rushed to close and lock the gates but not before several of them had made their way into the streets where the fights continued this time with stones and everything that could be turned into a weapon was used.

At the time of writing, anti riot police are reported to be making their way into the offices to try and control the fighting.

ZimEye.com is keeping watch of the events as they unfold and information will be made available. Reports claim that the ZANU PF security members are beating up members of the public who have gathered around the area to witness the fighting.