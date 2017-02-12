BLOODY ATTACK: Evil Robbers Pounce On Man

A MASVINGO man is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare after he was shot at the back and on the thigh by two armed robbers who were attempting to steal from his shop in Pangolin suburb on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Mr Gift Cephas (31) of Mucheke reportedly subdued one of the robbers who was not armed before wrestling with the other one brandishing a pistol. When the unarmed robber realised that his partner was being overpowered, he assaulted Mr Cephas with fists and booted feet.

Sensing danger, Mr Cephas fled into the shop but was shot at the back and left thigh and fell unconscious on the veranda.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the incident happened around 9pm. She said the suspects will soon be arrested as police were on their trail.

“I want to warn these criminals that they will soon be arrested. Our details are on their trail. We, however, urge shop owners to be very cautions of these robbers especially in Masvingo where they are wreaking havoc. We also appeal to members of the public against resisting orders, better give in as per their instructions because they are a dangerous lot,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

A witness at the shopping centre said on the day in question, a man masquerading as a customer entered into Pangolin Mini Market at Pangolin Shopping Centre and asked for cigarettes from Mr Cephas. However, Mr Cephas told the man that there were no cigarettes and he went out, only to return in the company of another man.

“One of them asked for the price of mealie-meal. The other one, who looked tall, slim and dark in complexion and was clad in a three-quarter short and a yellow t-shirt drew a pistol and fired in the direction of Mr Cephas at the same time shouting that he wanted money,” said the witness.

Mr Cephas reportedly responded by punching one of the men on the face before grabbing the other one who was armed with a pistol. He said the armed man fired two shots intending to shoot Mr Cephas and he screamed for help but no one came to his rescue.

“Mr Cephas wrestled with his aggressor until they came out of the shop.”

It is said on realising that his accomplice was about to be overpowered, the other accused joined in and assaulted Mr Cephas.

Mr Cephas is said to have tried to flee back to the shop but was shot once on the back and once on the left thigh. The two then disappeared without stealing anything.

A shopkeeper from the next shop who had hidden behind the counter went to the scene after the two had disappeared and found Mr Cephas lying unconscious on the veranda. She then called for help and Mr Cephas was taken to Masvingo General Hospital where he was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

A report was made at Chikato Police. Police also found spent cartridges and two bullet head casings in the shop which had blood stains. Snr Asst Comm Charamba advised members of the public with information on the whreabouts of the robbers to phone on 039-264421 or their nearest police station.-state media