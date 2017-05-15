BLOODY ATTACK ON SCHOOL: Robbers Vanish After Injuring 13 Nyazura Teachers

Six gun toting robbers descended onto Mavhudzi High School in Nyazura on Saturday night and left 13 teachers injured after failing to open the school safe.

They rounded teaching staff and tied them in separate rooms as they unleashed terror on school authorities leaving many injured.

Out of the 13 school staff who were injured, most of them have already been treated and discharged, except for one who is reportedly battling for life at Rusape District Hospital.

The armed robbers later fled with a vehicle belonging to one of the school staff.

The police have launched full scale investigations and no arrests have been made.-state media