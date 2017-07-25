Bloody Clashes: ZRP Cops Bashed As Mahofa Supporters Resist Eviction

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| Police officers here were severely bashed as Zanu PF supporters and war veterans resisted eviction from Mujingwe Conservancy last week.

Zanu PF supporters and war veterans sympathetic to controversial Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa illegally occupied the conservancy a few years ago.

There were bloody clashes as police details attempted to evict the ruling party supporters from the conservancy.

One police officer was seriously injured following the clashes.The injured police officer is reportedly battling for his life at Neshuro District Hospital.

Mujingwe Conservancy chairperson, John Magovanyika confirmed there were serious battles between the police and ruling party supporters.

“Houses and lodges were torched as Zanu PF supporters protested at attempts by the police to evict them,” said Magovanyika.

Sources told Zimeye.com heavily armed police details descended on the conservancy and drove the Zanu PF supporters out of the conservancy.However the ruling party supporters regrouped and attacked the cops who were drinking beer at a local bottle store.

“The police officers had initially won the battle against the Zanu PF supporters but the cops went to a local bottle store where they began to drink beer. That is when they were attacked by the ruling party supporters.The cops were so overwhelmed and they were forced to dump their weapons.One police officer was seriously injured during the clashes,” said the source.

Mahofa has been fingered in the bloody clashes between ruling party supporters and the police.

Sources claimed Mahofa incited her supporters to beat up the cops.