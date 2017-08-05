BLOODY KNIFE ATTACK: Woman Stabbed At Funeral

A 35-year-old Gweru woman was stabbed to death yesterday morning on her way to Mkoba 6 shopping centre to buy beer for a funeral wake she was attending.

Charity Khumalo, a Zanu-PF youth member, police said was stabbed by about three unknown assailants who pounced on her while she made her way to the shopping centre with a friend.

Acting Midlands province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which she said occurred around 4AM.

She said Khumalo of Mkoba 6 was stabbed on her right breast leading to her death.

She said mourners at the funeral wake found her lying on the ground complaining that she had been stabbed and had been robbed of money and a mobile phone. “I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder which occurred on August 4 at around 4AM.

“It is said on August 4 along Makoni Street Mkoba 6, Gweru, three unknown male accused persons at around 4AM met Khumalo with her workmate who were proceeding to Mkoba 6 from Mkoba 5. The two were attacked with knives. Khumalo’s workmate managed to flee and left her at the mercy of the murderers.

“Khumalo’s workmate went back to the funeral wake in Mkoba 5 and alerted other mourners for assistance. By the time they reached the scene they found Khumalo lying on the ground,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

Khumalo was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival and her body is awaiting postmortem at the same facility.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that might lead to the apprehension of the accused persons to call the officer commanding Gweru Urban District on phone 054 223770 or their nearest police station,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.- state media