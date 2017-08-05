BLOODY MURDER?: Sex Worker Found Dead, After Night Screams For Help

Staff Reporter | Guruve Center A local lady of the night here has been found dead, with neighbours suspecting she was murdered by a client.

The unidentified prostitute was found dead early Saturday morning in her one roomed lodging after her neighbours last night heard her shouting for help.

“We heard a voice calling for help midnight and we could not assist as we were afraid of being robbed,” said one of the deceased’s neighbours.

“In fact we thought maybe they were robbers who were trying to lure us,”said another neighbour.

They said the deceased’s body was taken to Guruve hospital .