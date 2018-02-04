BLUE ROOF BOOB: More CIOs Fired After Grace Mugabe And Mujuru Meeting

By A Correspondent| Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has been rumoured to have signed a secret deal with her nemesis Joice Mujuru.

The rumours have been published by the state media AFTER Dr Mujuru told a Washington-based radio station: “I went to speak to (Mugabe). . . He invited me there himself. If you were to be invited by VaMugabe would you say no?”

She said the former leader wanted them to “work well together”.

The state owned Sunday Mail quotes intelligence sources saying all indications were that the G40 cabal still had a grip on Mugabe’s decision-making through Mrs Mugabe.

“The initial plan was to have Grace lead the party, but then the name Joice Mujuru came up as a compromise because Grace’s political activities are still fresh in the minds of the nation.

“‘New Patriotic Front’ has been brandished as a possible brand because the idea is to make it appear that this project is indigenous and Pan-African.

“A document has been crafted to that effect; to extol the virtues of Zimbabwe’s heroes because that is how a people comes together, around its heroes and myths. They will try to push forward the names of national heroes, which is where Mujuru comes in, even as they try to put back on track what is largely a self-serving agenda to grab power at all costs.”

Following this rumour, a weekly paper reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa ended up holding an emergency meeting with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

The development has seen more intelligence agents being fired. CIO sources told ZimEye.com 17 senior CIO officers and 10 senior external officers together with their bosses have been fired. Their names were not revealed at the time of writing. – More to follow