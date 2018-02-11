BLUE ROOF LATEST: Surveillance Beefed Up, Mugabe Silenced

Ray Nkosi | Former President Robert Mugabe’s private residence has been slapped with a sophisticated 24/7 surveillance blanket following the 94 year old’s meeting with former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

The meeting between Mugabe and Mujuru riled President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government so much leading to the immediate dismissal of 17 top State security operatives believed to have facilitated the meeting. Mujuru came out of the meeting explaining that indeed of a truth Mugabe explained to her a coup had taken place.

Those fired were director of security Albert Miles Ngulube, Andrew Muzonzini (director external affairs), one Changata (assistant director security), Mugabe’s aide de camp Wonder Nyakurima (provincial intelligence officer – security), Gilbert Mudimu (Mashonaland East provincial intelligence officer [PIO]), one Chinyai (PIO for Mashonaland West), and one Rusere (division intelligence officer for Harare Central).

Also axed were Weeds Mazowe (PIO counter intelligence), Tadzingaira Tachivei (assistant director counter intelligence), Dzingai Nhira (district intelligence officer – counter intelligence) and Kizito Gweshe (deputy director counter intelligence).

Mujuru’s visit was further compounded by developments in the G-40 camp in which a party the New Patriotic Front was simultaneously formed at the time of her visit. Mnangagwa would days later go on a rant at a rally in Mashonaland Central attacking the much feared Mujuru and G-40 alliance.