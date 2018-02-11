BLUE ROOF LATEST: Surveillance Beefed Up, Mugabe Silenced

5

Ray Nkosi | Former President Robert Mugabe’s private residence has been slapped with a sophisticated 24/7 surveillance blanket following the 94 year old’s meeting with former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

The meeting between Mugabe and Mujuru riled President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government so much leading to the immediate dismissal of 17 top State security operatives believed to have facilitated the meeting. Mujuru came out of the meeting explaining that indeed of a truth Mugabe explained to her a coup had taken place.

Those fired were director of security Albert Miles Ngulube, Andrew Muzonzini (director external affairs), one Changata (assistant director security), Mugabe’s aide de camp Wonder Nyakurima (provincial intelligence officer – security), Gilbert Mudimu (Mashonaland East provincial intelligence officer [PIO]), one Chinyai (PIO for Mashonaland West), and one Rusere (division intelligence officer for Harare Central).

Also axed were Weeds Mazowe (PIO counter intelligence), Tadzingaira Tachivei (assistant director counter intelligence), Dzingai Nhira (district intelligence officer – counter intelligence) and Kizito Gweshe (deputy director counter intelligence).

Mujuru’s visit was further compounded by developments in the G-40 camp in which a party the New Patriotic Front was simultaneously formed at the time of her visit. Mnangagwa would days later go on a rant at a rally in Mashonaland Central attacking the much feared Mujuru and G-40 alliance.

 

 

  • Chimoto

    Scared of a 94 year old? ED, JUNTA, ZANU PF what is going on. Chatunga, Karigamombe zvakaoma. You mean he is sharper and smater than all of you. Thumbs up Bob, tke them on, you are a thorn in the flesh for the coup gang.

  • Mupurwa

    Scared to comment

  • Chatunga_s@hotmail.com

    Chimoto you are an idiot.
    I bet you are struggling with your lifestyle in Zimbabwe and still give praise to a murderer ,,looter
    What a fool still supporting this old man. Has your life improved since independence? I bet not

  • Chimoto

    Unfortunately am an educated professional, Christian, have worked hard in my life, am a hero at family level because i managed to send all of to school and they have jobs within and outside Zimbabwe. We are a family who do not depend on looting or ZANU PF. We are very happy has a family and we want to see all Zimbabweans liberated from lazy people like you who strive on looting and partisanship. Life has not improved because of ZANU PF and not Mugabe alone, why do you exonerate ED, Chiwenga, Jonathan Moyo, Obert Mpofu, Chinamasa, Kasukuwere, Chidhakwa, Yourself, Gono, Mandiwanzira Grace etc, you are all corrupt. Just after independence RG through the Ministry of Education opened Upper Tops, i managed to go to school , my parents sold cows etc, i took education seriously and today i enjoy the fruits of that. RG gave you farms, mines etc and you plundered the resources, do not blame him.

  • Everfaithful

    Hahaaha ,ZANU EDiots think everyone should be like them!They don’t want people to see things different from them.We are not all blinkered .And in any case why would any one be offended by RG who they have accused of all the mercy that this country is in,yet every right thinking Zimbabwean knows the accomplices of RG,if not the major culprits themselves.Kkkkk some are getting very emotional ,when on the other hand they have piled heaps n heaps of blame on him.Surely these men are afraid of the unknown or rather known to them only.Democracy to them is non existent.If it was,they would know that RG has a right to his opinion ,expression,association,speech etc etc.If indeed it was not a coup ,and if everything was peaceful ,why is it that ED has become the default spokesman of the first family ,always putting a strange insinuation that all is well.Why is it that RG has never been given a chance to give his side of the story to the world .We know very well how RG loves speeches and interviews.Strange enough he has found a new spokesperson in the form of ED.One day the truth ,nothing but the whole truth will come out.