Body Of Female King Lion Bus Accident Victim Stuck In Mortuary

The body of one of the 43 people who died in the King Lion bus accident three weeks ago along the Harare-Chirundu Road remains unclaimed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Police believe the woman was aged 34.

In a statement yesterday, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba encouraged people missing a female relative to visit Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary.

“Police have so far managed to identify 42 of the 43 deceased persons and would like to appeal to members of the public missing a female relative aged approximately 34 to go to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary,” she said.

“Of the 45 people who were injured, 39 were Zimbabweans and six were foreigners — three Zambians and three Congolese.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said 16 of the injured were still in hos- pital.

Preliminary investigations have indicated the accident was caused by speeding and a burst tyre.- state media