BODY SHAMING: “Sit Down Fhudhu”, Stunner To Olinda After Kuda Chamisa Hilarious Skit

CHAMISA, OLINDA – LIVE LIVE: CHAMISA ON OLINDA Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, August 3, 2017

Just when everyone thinks the Stunner-Olinda drama was a thing of the past, the exes always do something to remind us that it isn’t over till it’s over.

This afternoon Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme tore into his ex-wife Olinda Chapel on his facebook account. This was after Olinda squared off with Kuda Chamisa yesterday blasting him for body shaming her after Kuda made a seemingly tasteless video which threw digs at Olinda.

Writes Stunner on his FB page, ” Iwewe yes iwewe…. sit down, there is no such thing as body shaming when it comes to you. How many times r u on facebook uchituka mwana wevanhu akazvinyararira? How is that right? Gara pasi fudhu!!!! #StrayBullet #Ward21″ Olinda is known to be quite sensitive when it comes to her body image and has championed several women across the country to embrace their plus size shapes. Stunner fired shots at Olinda telling her to take several seats.- Agencies