Body Viewing Barred For Crashed Mimosa Miner

Relatives and friends had bitter moments at the burial of Daniel Tagu (35) when they failed to view the body of their loved one because he was cut into pieces by a drilling machine he was using underground at Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane.

Mimosa Mine has one of the best safety records for mines in the country and its moto is zero accidents but it was a sad day for Tagu who allegedly forgot to switch off his machine when he decided to make some investigations around it. His overalls got entangled and he was dragged in before being crashed, according to testimonies given at the funeral. Ragu was buried at Zviruvi Village in Chief Mazvihwa in Zvishavane on Sunday.

Tagu was trapped while drilling underground in the Southern side of the mine shaft. Sources said he was crushed into pieces with both legs cut-off and pieces of his flesh smeared all around the machine.

When one is drilling rocks there must be water for cooling and Tagu realised that the water wasn’t coming out and decided to investigate. Unfortunately, he forgot to switch off the drill and the machine entangled his overalls got entangled in the machine resulting in him being trapped. The overalls were caught in the spinning part of the drill and it crushed him against the machine, said a company source.

His workmates, senior mine employees, ordinary villagers, chiefs and headmen turned up for the funeral.

Family spokesperson and uncle to the deceased James Tagu described the late as a good man who always considered the plight of others before himself. He said the most painful part was that the family could not even view his body.

“It’s very painful just to bury the remains of someone you love without even seeing him for the last time. Yes accidents do happen but why does it has to happen this way. The good depart too soon,” said the emotional uncle.

Chief Mazvihwa encouraged mining companies to value the lives of people by ensuring measures that avoid accidents.

Zvishavane Runde MP and Mines and Mining Development deputy Minister Fred Moyo said the Government will investigate over the matter and will assist by all means to avoid any accidents of such kind in all mines in future as this inflicts a lot of pain to those left behind by the deceased. Mimosa Mine issued a statement and said investigations of the accident were underway.

“Mimosa Mining Company joins the Tagu family in mourning this untimely loss of life. The Company remains determined to attain zero harm in all its undertakings and continue to rally its workforce to remain vigilant in ensuring that safety underpins all processes,” said the statement by the mine.

He is survived by two wives and three children.- Masvingo Mirror