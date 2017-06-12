Bogus Female Nurse Arrested

A Harare woman has appeared before the court on allegations of forging a Nurses’ Council of Zimbabwe practising and registration certificate.

Florence Matanda (39) allegedly failed her Diploma in General Nurse final examinations in July and November 2015 and proceeded to duplicate a practising and registration certificate belonging to Dedani Nkala and also forged the signature of former registrar Mrs Mothobi.

Matanda appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza facing charges of fraud and forgery last week and was remanded to June 27 on $50 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that Matanda’s offence came to light when she tried to renew the fake practising and registration certificate at the Nurses’ Council of Zimbabwe on June 2.

It is alleged that the clerk realised that Matanda did not have an account showing the records of previous payments, the date stamp on the certificate bore the wrong address, the forged certificate did not tally with the original certificates and the expiry date on the certificates was also wrong.

The court heard that Matanda later confessed to failing her examination, leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a man stood accused of fraud after he allegedly duped a company of $45 000 under the impression that he would sell them a Toyota Fortuner D4D for one of their executives.

Kudzai Mbasera appeared before the same magistrate facing charges of fraud and was remanded to tomorrow on $100 bail.

Allegations were that Minerva Risk Advisors tasked one of its executives to look for a Toyota Fortuner D4D, which the company intended to buy for him.

Mbasera allegedly had one that he was selling and he entered into an agreement with the company to sell them the car.

The court heard that the $45 000 was transferred from the company’s bank account into Mbasera’s Steward Bank account and the money was withdrawn from the bank.

Instead of delivering the car, the court heard that Mbasera became evasive and unreachable. – state media