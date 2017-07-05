‘Bogus’ Journalist Arrested Over False Tsvangirai Sex Scandal Report

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | A bogus journalist who wrote an article claiming MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is having an affair with a senior party official was arrested for breaching a High Court order.

John Chimunhu wrote an article alleging that the former Prime Minister was having a sex relationship with Zvishavane Senator, Lilian Timveous, a married woman.

The controversial Chimunhu runs a blog.

Chimunhu was picked up by the police on June 20, 2017 after Timveous indicated that the scribe had defied a High Court order which barred him from further reporting on the matter.

In his series of articles, Chimunhu claimed Timveous got a top post in the party because she had sex with Tsvangirai.

He further alleged the two had sex several times.

According to court documents, Chimunhu further alleged that the senator’ s marriage to Zvishavane business tycoon, Michael Timveous was in jeopardy as a result of her affair with Tsvangirai.

“The MDC- T senator’ s marriage to Cypriot gold dealer, Michael Timveous has virtually collapsed as a result of the scandal,” wrote Chimunhu.

In 2016, Timveous filed a $ 2,5 million defamation lawsuit against Chimunhu.

The High Court then granted an order barring Chimunhu from publishing the alleged sex scandal. However, Chimunhu ignored the High Court order and published several articles on the alleged affair.

He was arrested for breaching the High Court and appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.

Timveous lambasted Chimunhu on her Facebook Page:” John Chimunhu the rogue writer from Mandava, ward 3, the case is going to court on Monday. I hope he gets locked up in jail for life.”