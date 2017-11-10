Bogus ZRP Cops Hit Harare

Dear Editor.

Please expose this ZimEye we need you now.

There are bogus ZRP COPS/CID conning motorists with fake gadgets, their approach is that they connive with the Harare city parking agents to clamp your car on allegations of non payment of parking fees, they then pounce and tell you that the vehicle is not in the CVR system and force you to drive to Southerton police vehicle clearance yard. Because of the confusion at Southerton Police vehicle clearance section all sorts of tricks are used and you are made to pay some money or threatened with your car being impounded. There is no control measures and identification procedures at Southerton. The country stinks! I urge all motorists to refuse driving to Southerton, instead go to the nearest police station for verification. These Bogus CID guys even arrest vehicles which meet all the requirements, but it seems our local CID is failing to trap them.