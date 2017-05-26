Bona Mugabe Gets Another Top Post

Soon after being controversially appointed to the National Censorship Board, President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona has been appointed to yet another top post.

It is reported that Bona has been appointed a board member of the soon-to-be-established Empower Bank, which will be run by the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb).

This comes on the heels of her appointment to the Aeneas Chigwedere-led Censorship Board which was announced by Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo on Tuesday this week

Bona’s husband Simba was appointed chief operating officer of Air Zimbabwe in October last year, triggering a storm of patronage, nepotism and cronyism.

Sources said Bona has been appointed to the board of the micro-finance bank, which will be chaired by banker Raymond Njanike. “The board has been set up and Bona Chikore will be a member,” a source revealed.

“The bank will be headed by Wellington Zengeza, who is currently one of the general managers at Nieeb. Although there is no date set yet for the bank to begin operations, it will start operating soon.”

Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao, who is Mugabe’s nephew, confirmed Bona’s appointment.

He said plans for the setting up of the bank were at an advanced stage. “We have asked a number of people to assist in putting together the necessary paperwork for the establishment of the Empower Bank as part of efforts to promote financial inclusion,” Zhuwao said on Wednesday.-Zimbabwe independent