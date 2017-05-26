Bona Mugabe Gets Another Top Post

Soon after being controversially appointed to the National Censorship Board, President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona has been appointed to yet another top post.

It is reported that Bona has been appointed a board member of the soon-to-be-established Empower Bank, which will be run by the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb).

This comes on the heels of her appointment to the Aeneas Chigwedere-led Censorship Board which was announced by Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo on Tuesday this week

Bona’s husband Simba was appointed chief operating officer of Air Zimbabwe in October last year, triggering a storm of patronage, nepotism and cronyism.
Sources said Bona has been appointed to the board of the micro-finance bank, which will be chaired by banker Raymond Njanike. “The board has been set up and Bona Chikore will be a member,” a source revealed.
“The bank will be headed by Wellington Zengeza, who is currently one of the general managers at Nieeb. Although there is no date set yet for the bank to begin operations, it will start operating soon.”

Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao, who is Mugabe’s nephew, confirmed Bona’s appointment.

He said plans for the setting up of the bank were at an advanced stage. “We have asked a number of people to assist in putting together the necessary paperwork for the establishment of the Empower Bank as part of efforts to promote financial inclusion,” Zhuwao said on Wednesday.-Zimbabwe independent

  • ZIMBABWE Gone to the dogs!!!

    Amana Zimbabwe yaparara. Tichaona kuti zvinosvika kupi. Hapana chisingapere . Bona kwese kwese. Manje Mnaje Pamire’s somn kuarmy ari kuappointwa manje manje. Mazimbo ndizvo zvatinoda kutongwa nehure nepwere dzaMugabe. Mayouth kupata. Bona ari kuita kusarudza paanoda kushanda imi muchicamapigna muchirova povho musina mabasa. Eher mayouth shandirai mugabe nehure rake nepwere dzake. Muchamuka nenhamo. Ichakusvuurai, Iko zvina mave ready kun oponda povho mopihwa sugar nehure raMugabe. Maminister eZanu kana kupata kwacho kunoshamisa. Hure rakati baba ndoda doctorate rikapihwa. Iko zvino baba ndoda kutonga Zimbabwe zvikanzi rega ndikurongere. Bona akati baba ndoda kuti mupe murume wangu Air Zimabbwe akapihwa, Bona akati baba ndoda kuenda kucensorship board akapihwa. Baba ndozomboda kurana bank ari kuto pihwa apa Mazin=mbo akangonyararira achishivirira nenhamo. Tichamama tikasamuka

  • Just don’t support the bank

    Povho make sure you do not bank with this bank as long as Bona is appointed. If we as povho use our resources and not support this bank we will win . The bank one is an easy one to counter as povho. The censorship one is not constitutional so that is our little window of hope. Vana Tsvangirai vacho naana Mujuru muri pai dynasty yave kutofamba iyi. Zvatotanga,!

  • #we hate Bona

    We have always hated Bona but the degrees are rising to meet those are fugu fugu. This little girl is n for trouble.