Bona Mugabe Gets Top Job

President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona has been promoted to a top job.

It was not clear how much she will earn per month.

Her new role over media operations makes her wield super powers in the newly established censorship board.

The new board of censors will be chaired by former cabinet minister, accused by his own son of being a witch and possessing goblins, Aeneas Chigwedere.

The state media reports that an 11 member board of censors has been appointed with a view to control and regulate the media and film industry as well as ensuring that freedoms of artistic expression do not fringe on other people’s rights.

The state media reports saying “the board will have a mammoth task in carrying out its mandate as there is rampant abuse of social media while also taking into consideration that general elections are set for next year.”

Announcing the new board, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Ignatius Chombo said there is a lot of work for board members and the government is willing fund its operations to ensure that they carry out their mandate responsibly.

Chombo said the constitution has a provision for the freedom of artistic expression, cultural beliefs and association and the same constitution empowers the board of censors to ensure that these freedoms do not infringe on other people’s rights.

Unlike other previous boards, the new board will be in office for the next five years and is composed of members from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, church organisations, traditional leaders, lawyers and accountants.