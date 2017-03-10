BONA MUGABE: Humiliated President South Korea’s Dodgy PK

By David Moyo| The humiliated and impeached South Korean President (Park Geun-hye), was classically the country’s Bona Mugabe, it has emerged. She was a President’s kid (PK) whose father brutally ruled the nation ironically during Zimbabwe’s Chimurenga Rhodesian Bush war period 1963 to 1979.

Park, 65, is the daughter of former military strongman Park Chung-hee, who served as president from 1963 to 1979 and oversaw South Korea’s transformation into an economic powerhouse by supporting conglomerates such as Samsung and Hyundai.

She has long been considered a kind of princess figure in South Korea, and one with a traumatic past. While she was still in college, her mother was killed by a bullet meant for her father, shot by a North Korean sympathizer. Even today, Park wears an old-fashioned hairstyle reminiscent of her mother’s.

She effectively became South Korea’s first lady at the age of 22, and during this time became close to Choi Tae-min, the founder of a religious cult that incorporated elements of Christianity and Buddhism. He would “deliver messages” to Park from her dead mother, according to local reports. A U.S. Embassy cable noted that the local press described Choi as a “Korean Rasputin.”

Park also became close to Choi’s daughter, Choi Soon-sil, the confidante at the center of this scandal, and their friendship continued after both their fathers died.

Park’s father, still president, was killed in 1979 by his own spy chief and she disappeared from public view for almost two decades.