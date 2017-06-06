BONA MUGABE SURPRISE LATEST: Two New Senior Jobs In 1 Week

What does Bona’s sudden political power signify?

The last two weeks have seen the sudden rise of President Robert Mugabe’s daughter , Bona to power and prominence. Within 7 days as Bona was appointed to the state Censorship Board, she would be suddenly announced as boss of the government’s newly created Youth Bank. What does Mrs Chikore’s rise to power mean in Zimbabwe’s fast unraveling history? ZimEye.com engages our valued readers and contributors on the possible implications of her sudden appearance to power.

According to fiery Harare activist, Setfree Mafukidze, Bona’s surprise entrance means any time soon her mother, Grace could come out walking right at the centre of political power. Wrote Mafukudze:

“I REPEAT

“Bona Mugabe has been appointed into the Censorship Board,a few days later we are told she has been appointed in the Empowerment Bank Board,this is the smaller picture.

“The bigger picture will see Bonas Mum Grace get appointed to a Senior position,this I have already stated this before,get ready for Cabinet chaos.”

Meanwhile Theatre Director and Performer, Silvanos Mudzvova, said Bona’s rise signifies the “Closure of artistic freedom.”

Wrote Mudzvova:

Closure of artistic freedom as Bona Mugabe is appointed chair of censorship board.

“Home Affairs minister Dr Ignatious Chombo has appointed a new board of censors comprising of men and women from different professional disciplines. The board is expected to tackle issues of regulating public entertainment among other issues. Speaking during their appointment in the capital city today, minister Chombo encouraged the board to brace themselves for a challenging term in office in this era of increased internet and social media use. Some of the board members include vice chairperson, Mrs konzani Ncube, ZRP senior Assistant Commisioner Charity Charamba, Mrs Bona Chikore and clergy, father Fidelis Mukonori…”