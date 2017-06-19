Bona Mugabe To Bulwark The Poor, Downtrodden

President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona is going to protect the poor, members of the disabled community have insisted.

Leaders of the disabled community in Zimbabwe two weeks ago praised the First Daughter saying she means business having been appointed to the recently set up Censorship Board.

Contrary to popular opinion that Bona is going to crush constitutional freedoms, Mr Rowdy Mabhaudhi, the Chairman of the special advisory board on empowerment who was special interest councillor in the city of Harare, says Bona is and will to the contrary be a flame for the disabled.

“She is just like any other person and if she gets appointed then it’s simply by merit; Especially the censorship board, she will do well there.

“Ane hunhu hunodadisa, and she will serve us well, persons with disabilities, now we have someone who will protect us from social media attacks and being ridiculed,” he wrote on ZimEye.

Two more members of the community spoke at the weekend saying they believe Mrs Mugabe-Chikore will stand for them. “She has the heart of a mother and like she did for Cde Chinx, she will not see us suffer,” said Mr Trymore Ncube flanked by his colleague only identified as Brian.