Bona Mugabe To Crush Kudzanayi Chipanga

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona is going to crush online abusers of the disabled who include ZANU PF Youth leader, Kudzanayi Chipanga, it is said.

Leaders of the disabled community in Zimbabwe have praised the First Daughter saying she means business having been appointed to the recently set up Censorship Board.

Contrary to popular opinion that Bona is going to crush constitutional freedoms, Mr Rowdy Mabhaudhi, the Chairman of the special advisory board on empowerment who was special interest councillor in the city of Harare, says Bona is and will to the contrary be a flame for the disabled.

“She is just like any other person and if she gets appointed then it’s simply by merit; Especially the censorship board, she will do well there.

“Ane hunhu hunodadisa, and she will serve us well, persons with disabilities, now we have someone who will protect us from social media attacks and being ridiculed,” he wrote on ZimEye Wednesday afternoon.

The development comes after Chipanga this week uttered statements ridiculing the disabled community, and also after Bona was attacked for being allegedly corruptly appointed to the censorship board.