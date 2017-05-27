Bona Mugabe Under Attack, Moyo Speaks Out

Staff Reporter | Professor Jonathan Moyo has come out to defend Bona Chikore’s controversial appointment to the National Censorship Board.

Writes Moyo on twitter, “It’s ludicrous to claim that appointment of Bona Mugabe-Chikore to the Censorship is creation of a family dynasty!”

President Robert Mugabe is under attack for creating a family dynasty after Bona his daughter has within 10 days been appointed to two influential boards – the Censorship Board and the Empowerment Bank, which is run by the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (Nieeb). Mugabe’s wife Grace has already literarry grabbed the Harare South Constituency amidst growing speculation she is soon to land a powerful cabinet post.

Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, told local journalists, “Basically, he is copying from his role model, the North Korean dynasty, and this ought to be rejected by all right-thinking Zimbabweans.”