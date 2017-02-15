Bona & Simba Chikore Now Pastors?

2

ZimEye is getting information that Bona Mugabe and her husband Simba Chikore have been caught among pastoral ranks at the mega-church, ZAOGA’s private pastoral meetings.

In fact both are now even listed at the church’s Theological Institution (AMFCC) Zaoga bible school in Glen Norah, a source claimed to ZimEye.

“They attend under (CIO) guard; and security cars flashing lights up and down daily when they attend (Bible School). Not sure if the intention is to be [Pastors] but [it] could be to infiltrate the ministry.”

The source continued,
“She (Bona) was in attendance at the just ended Pastors Deeper Life (pastoral conference) …and the Man of God Baba Guti took time to introduce her to the church as “his daughter.”

More details to follow…

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Never Maswerasei

    While attending to only God knows what, they should see the bad state of roads in Glen Norah and see how their father has failed the nation. Ngavaende navo nepa “C” pamasimbi vanyatsonakirwa nawo mapotholes.

  • Basa

    They know all that thats why their cars have caterpiller shock absorbers. Lol