Bona & Simba Chikore Now Pastors?

ZimEye is getting information that Bona Mugabe and her husband Simba Chikore have been caught among pastoral ranks at the mega-church, ZAOGA’s private pastoral meetings.

In fact both are now even listed at the church’s Theological Institution (AMFCC) Zaoga bible school in Glen Norah, a source claimed to ZimEye.

“They attend under (CIO) guard; and security cars flashing lights up and down daily when they attend (Bible School). Not sure if the intention is to be [Pastors] but [it] could be to infiltrate the ministry.”

The source continued,

“She (Bona) was in attendance at the just ended Pastors Deeper Life (pastoral conference) …and the Man of God Baba Guti took time to introduce her to the church as “his daughter.”

More details to follow…