BONYONGWE UNDER FIRE: Teacher ‘Who Raped 14Yr Old Girl’ Missing

Staff Reporter| Former CIO boss, Happyton Bonyongwe (now Justice Minister) is under fire after it emerged a man currently in court for allegedly raping a 14 year old girl has vanished and there is no warrant of arrest for him.

Relatives are fuming after it emerged that Mr Chinamhora secondary school teacher Collen Mangwiro (42) is missing.

This story now published in the state media, was first exclusively revealed by ZimEye.com earlier in September 2017.

Mangwiro who allegedly raped a 14-year-old pupil who is also his niece, was supposed to turn up for trial on Wednesday 25th October.

He had been given bail under suspicious circumstances and relatives told ZimEye they suspect foul play.

“Collen Mangwiro is also not reporting for bail; he absconded court on 25th October but there is no warrant for his arrest,” a relative told ZimEye.com

“Ask CIO boss Bonyongwe why [redacted] Collen Mangwiro is not getting trial, ” they continued.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa earlier this month alleges that in April this year, the complainant came to stay with Mangwiro as they were related. It is the State’s case that sometime in May this year, Mangwiro was marking books while the complainant was reading in the same room.

Mangiwo allegedly wrote a note proposing love to her, but she turned it down, indicating that they were related. The court heard that during the same month, on a date the complainant does not recall, Mangwiro, who conveniently took advantage that they were alone, entered her bedroom during the night. He allegedly closed the door and ordered the complainant to keep quiet before forcefully removing her clothes and raping her. Mangwiro is also accused of raping the girl several times after the incident.

The matter came to light on September 6 when the complainant went home to Mabvuku to pick up some of her clothes. While home, she visited an apostolic shrine to seek an interpretation about a dream that was troubling her, to which a prophet at the shrine told her it was because she was sexually abused. She opened up to the prophet about her ordeal and the two subsequently reported the matter to the police.