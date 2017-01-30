Bonking Prophet Magaya Fails To Prove “Skin Miracle”

Staff Reporter| Controversial preacher Walter Magaya has failed to prove his miracle claim of a Mutoko villager he says he healed of a skin disease.

Magaya last week painted his name over the Mutoko man’s body claiming his anointing caused the man’s skin recovery. He then replayed a file video of the man shortly after he had been treated in hospital and then shortly afterwards visited Magaya’s church. The patient in the video below reveals his hospital visits.

Healing processes for skin diseases of this kind usually take weeks to complete, experts from the Ministry Of Health wrote in explaining it all on the ZimEye LIVE program.

But Magaya maintains his claim that Mr Josphat Mwenye was healed by him. Requests for medical proof to prove that the preacher is the one responsible for the recovery have been ignored to date. The preacher who on recorded video this month has also admitted to sexually pleasuring himself on a female church congregant and then paying tens of thousands to cover it up, is seen in a video clip streamed on the 25th January 2017 ordering church members to download the file video footage of Mr Mwenye when he visited his church saying it is enough proof that he healed him, they do not need anything else.

But newsreaders have questioned why the preacher avoided mentioning Mr Mwenye’s rigorous hospital visits and the medical history showing how professionals attended the patient before he was healed. Magaya also avoided mentioning the name of the disease so people could perform their research and fact checks.

Newsreaders have also questioned why the preacher is constantly quick at rushing to cameras without providing simple traceable, and independent corroborations for his miracle claims. Ministry Of Health employees revealed the name of the disease during the program.

SEE THE VIDEO TIME MARKER (22:24):