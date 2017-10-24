Bonyongwe Slapped By Diasporans At Court

Barely a few days into his new job, former CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe has been taken to court by diasporans.

Zimbabweans living abroad have filed a fresh Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge seeking the striking down of Electoral Act provisions which bar them from taking part in local elections from their foreign bases.

The challenge was filed through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) Friday.

ZLHR’s Belinda Chinowawa said the application was filed by Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Both countries are host to the two largest Zimbabwean Diaspora populations.

“Today (Friday) we filed an application on behalf of Zimbabweans living and working abroad,” Chinowawa said.

“This application is on behalf of Zimbabweans living in the UK and South Africa represented by Gabriel Shumba, Sibonile Mpfumisi and Darlington Nyambiwa.

“The application is based on a contention that the residents’ requirements imposed under the Electoral Act are unconstitutional.”

Shumba is also the executive director of the Zimbabwe Exiles Forum.

“The applicants feel that with the new constitution which enshrines political rights, they should be able as citizens of Zimbabwe to participate in electoral processes wherever they may be in the world,” Chinowawa said.

“The constitution says that every Zimbabwean who is above the age of 18 years has the right to participate in elections, referenda and any other political processes which may go on in the country.

“So, the purpose of the application is to ask the Constitutional Court to make a declaration that the residents’ requirements are unconstitutional and to facilitate voting from abroad for all Zimbabweans whether or not they are working on behalf of the government or an international organisation as is currently the case.”